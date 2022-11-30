Chelsea prepared to let 24-year-old attacker leave for around €30-35 million in January: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are contemplating the idea of selling Christian Pulisic for around €30-35 million in the January transfer window, TuttoJuve has claimed (via Sport Witness). Many top sides are interested in signing the 24-year-old forward, with Serie A juggernauts Juventus being one of them.

Pulisic has struggled for minutes at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season. The USA international has featured in only 13 Premier League games so far, starting only three of them. Playing a total of 415 minutes of football in the English top flight, Pulisic has scored once and claimed an assist.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are starting to entertain the idea of letting the out-of-favor star leave in the January transfer window. The Blues want around €30-35 million to let the player leave in the winter. Chelsea feel that getting around €30-35 million for the player would make this a near-lossless transaction.

FilaMan ⭐️⭐️🇳🇬 🇬🇭 @Filaman19 The first Chelsea player to score in the World Cup Christian Pulisic The first Chelsea player to score in the World Cup Christian Pulisic 👏👏👏 https://t.co/KIzL6LWQaW

Juventus are one of the teams interested in his services, but it is believed that the Pensioners’ asking price is too high for them. Unless the west London outfit offer a discount, Juventus might not be able to make a move.

Apart from Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are also believed to be in the race for the American star (via The Hard Tackle).

Pulisic joined the Stamford Bridge outfit for a €64 million fee from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Since making his debut in June 2019, Pulisic has played 133 games for the club across competitions, scoring 26 times and providing 21 assists.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic put his body on the line to take USA to last 16 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic produced the goods for USA in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B game on Tuesday night (29 November). Propelled by his 38th-minute strike, USA secured a 1-0 victory over Iran and progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup (five points).

Pulisic’s goal was not only very well taken but it also showcased his bravado. Weston McKennie fed a great ball to Sergino Dest, who headed it into the path of Pulisic. Under pressure from two Iranian defenders and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand charging toward him, Pulisic applied the finishing touch to give USA the lead.

ESPN @espn PULISIC GIVES USA THE 1-0 LEAD! PULISIC GIVES USA THE 1-0 LEAD! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Lf5fN2BPEx

The Chelsea man unavoidably clattered against the Iranian goalkeeper while bundling the ball over, and suffered a pelvic injury in the process. Pulisic was unable to continue beyond halftime and underwent scans at the hospital. Fortunately, his injury does not appear to be serious, as the player himself is confident of recovering in time for USA’s last 16 clash against Netherlands on 3 December (via ESPN).

