Chelsea prepared to offer 3-year-contract worth $12 million to 52-year-old coach if they sack Graham Potter: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly lined up Luis Enrique as a possible replacement for Graham Potter. The Spaniard is the latest manager to be linked with the Blues amid their horrid form.

As per a report in AS, Chelsea have offered Enrique a three-year contract should he choose to replace Potter at the helm. The Premier League side are willing to offer him $12 million per season to take charge.

However, the Blues are not the only side looking to appoint the former Barcelona boss. Atletico Madrid are also reportedly in talks with the Spaniard as they look to switch from Diego Simeone.

Enrique last took charge of the Spanish national team but parted ways soon after the FIFA World Cup exit. He is raring to get back on the touchline and will have to make a quick decision.

Chelsea are looking to appoint the manager before the end of the season if they sack Potter. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to make a managerial change in the summer and are yet to make a concrete decision.

Graham Potter looking at Mikel Arteta as he eyes Chelsea turnaround

Graham Potter wants to draw inspiration from Mikel Arteta and how he turned things around at Arsenal. The Englishman spoke about the Spaniard's decision in the All Or Nothing documentary and believes he is in a similar situation.

He told the media last week:

"There is always that question, absolutely, and you can't stop the questions. While results are what they are, I accept it, it's part of the job. We were talking before the game about watching the Arsenal All or Nothing and two years into Mikel [Arteta's] reign he is close to getting the sack and people want him out."

Potter added:

"It was seen as a disaster - but things have now changed a bit. If you look at Jurgen [Klopp's] situation, they haven't got the results and all of a sudden people want him out. That is the nature of football. I haven't done enough at this club to have too much good faith; I also accept that."

Arteta responded to the Chelsea manager and claimed only results will help him keep his job.

