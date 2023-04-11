Chelsea prepared to offer Christian Pulisic as part of swap deal to sign 23-year-old forward: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to include Christian Pulisic in a player plus cash deal to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, 23, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. After netting 49 times in 108 games for Fiorentina, he joined Juventus for a fee of £66 million last January.

However, the 21-cap Serbia international has been speculated to seal an exit from the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Serie A giants are aiming to sell the left-footed attacker in the near future to generate transfer funds.

According to Juve Live, Chelsea are keen to add Vlahovic to their ranks ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. While Juventus aim to recoup a fee of £61-70 million, the Premier League outfit are planning to offer £44 million plus Pulisic as part of a swap deal this summer.

Pulisic is in the final 14 months of his contract. He has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million in 2019. So far this season, he has scored just one goal and laid out two assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

Since Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke's arrivals this January, the 57-cap USA international has dropped down in the pecking order. He has been rumored to exit the Blues for quite a while and a potential summer transfer to Turin could reignite his stagnated career.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has also failed to live up to expectations at Allianz Stadium. He has scored 20 goals and contributed six assists in 52 overall appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side so far. A potential separation in the future could work out in favor of both parties.

Chelsea star set to pen new deal: Reports

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Ben Chilwell is likely to commit his future to Chelsea by penning a new four-year contract later this month. The top brass at Stamford Bridge are keen to avoid any squad members entering the final 24 months of their deals.

Chilwell, whose improved contract is set to expire in June 2027, has also popped up on Manchester City's radar. However, a potential transfer to the Etihad Stadium could soon be considered off the cards.

So far, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 80 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes