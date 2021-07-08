Chelsea prepared to smash Premier League transfer record to sign striker - Reports

Chelsea are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland this summer. They reportedly believe the Bundesliga club will not be able to turn down a massive bid for the striker.

According to 90min, Chelsea are prepared to offer £150 million to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland. The Blues have made the signing of a striker their top priority this summer.

Reports have suggested that Blues owner Roman Abramovich prefers a move for Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku due to the Belgian's experience of playing for multiple Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

The club have, however, been plotting a move for Haaland since January. The Norwegian scored 41 goals in just 41 games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, and has quickly become one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

Haaland has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs this summer. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are all monitoring the 20-year-old's situation at Borussia Dortmund. The London outfit, however, are one of the few clubs in the world that possess the finances required to fund a deal for Haaland this summer.

Despite spending more than £120 million to sign Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to spend £150 million to sign Haaland. The German duo struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League in their debut season with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly lacks faith in the likes of Werner, Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. The German coach is therefore pushing for the club to sign a new striker during this summer's transfer window.

Chelsea are preparing a staggering £150m bid for Erling Haaland, smashing the British record for a transfer fee. #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/kpcYr5FSQ6 — World Football Sports (@world__fs) July 8, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Chelsea will need to sell some fringe players before signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (centre) vies for the ball during the 2020-21 Bundesliga season

Chelsea currently possess a wealth of options in attack. The club will need to find new homes for Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud before they can make a move for Erling Haaland this summer.

Abraham is reportedly the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace and West Ham are said to be monitoring the striker's situation at Chelsea.

Erling Haaland ‘expects to join Chelsea this summer’ – but agent Mino Raiola wants ‘get out clause’ in deal https://t.co/NGsEJUf2qJ — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) June 30, 2021

Olivier Giroud, on the other hand, has received interest from a number of Serie A clubs in recent months. AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma are reportedly keen to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra