Chelsea preparing €60 million offer for 23-year-old after being rebuffed by Juventus for De Ligt: Reports

Chelsea will reportedly resume their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with the Blues last month. Howeve, the Blues switched their focus to Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt in recent weeks.

According to Giacomo Lacobellis, Thomas Tuchel's side are set to resume their pursuit of Kounde after Juventus rejected their latest offer for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Premier League giants are believed to be preparing a €60 million offer for the 23-year-old Sevilla defender.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a couple of top-quality defenders this summer to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt emerged as one of the club's top transfer targets in recent weeks. The 22-year-old joined Juventus from Ajax for €75 million in 2019.

He has gone on to make 117 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped them win a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia.

As per Football.london, Juventus have rejected a €78.62m million offer from Chelsea for De Ligt. The defender has two years left on his contract with the club.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in signing the youngster. Lacobellis has revealed that the German giants met with De Ligt's agents yesterday.

Chelsea are therefore expected to switch their focus to Jules Kounde. The 23-year-old joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019. He helped them win the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign.

Kounde's impressive performances this season helped Julen Lopetigui's side finish third in La Liga, thereby securing automatic qualification for next season's Champions League. The Frenchman's speed and physical stature make him the good replacement for Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for Kounde last month. However, the club were unable to reach an agreement over the transfer fee with Sevilla, according to The Express. Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to be preparing a €60 million offer for the Frenchman.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea need to sign multiple defenders this summer as Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have left the club. Veterans Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are in the twilight stages of their careers.

As per The Sun, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also emerged as a transfer target for the Blues. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining Napoli from Genk in 2014. The Senegal international's contract is set to expire next summer.

The Serie A club could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. The opportunity to play in the Premier League for the Blues alongside Thiago Silva in defense could prove to be enticing for Koulibaly.

