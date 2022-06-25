Chelsea preparing 'player-plus-cash' deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer forward Timo Werner plus cash to sign Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (via Sky Sports).

The Dutch defender has a release clause of €120 million. The Blues are prepared to offer Werner and €45 million for De Ligt.

As per Corriere dello Sport, the Dutchman has asked to be sold, with his contract with Juventus expiring in 2024. The Blues will face competition from Manchester United for his signature this summer.

Juventus signed De Ligt in 2019 from Ajax for around €80 million. Since then, he's made 117 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions and contributed eight goals and three assists.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



What a signing Matthijs de Ligt would be for Chelsea… Youngest player to captain a team in a Champions League knockout game. Ajax captain at 19. At the top level of football since 17. Still just 22.What a signing Matthijs de Ligt would be for Chelsea… Youngest player to captain a team in a Champions League knockout game. Ajax captain at 19. At the top level of football since 17. Still just 22. What a signing Matthijs de Ligt would be for Chelsea… 🌟 https://t.co/RVZJ2LaVbe

Chelsea could be tempted to sign the 22-year-old as they need defensive reinforcements this summer.

Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid while Andreas Christensen is set to leave this summer with his contract expiring. The futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also hang in the balance.

Hence, De Ligt could be one of the players who could fill the gap. The Blues are even willing to offer Werner to Juventus.

They signed the German from RB Leipzig for around €50 million in 2020. However, he's failed to live up to the expectations, contributing 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 matches for the west London club.

Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the club this summer

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Hakim Ziyech is looking to leave Chelsea this summer and his next destination could be AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are highly interested in signing the Moroccan. However, Ziyech will need to take a cut on his wages, which are currently around €6 million per season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed.Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. 🔴🇲🇦 #CFC Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. https://t.co/CfpEtVjSsx

The Blues signed Ziyech from Ajax in 2020 for around €40 million. While he has shown glimpses of his ability, the Moroccan has failed to make a real impact at Stamford Bridge.

He has contributed 14 goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances for the club.

AC Milan lifted the Serie A title last season, narrowly pipping rivals Inter Milan. They are now looking to strengthen their attack and could reach an agreement with Ziyech, who is open to negotiation.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far