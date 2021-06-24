Chelsea to prioritise deal for Bayern Munich superstar — Reports

Chelsea could be prepared to make Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski their top target this summer, as per reports.

The Poland star is widely regarded as the best striker in world football and has scored over 100 goals over the last two seasons in all competitions. He was at the heart of Bayern's incredible sextuple under Hans-Dieter Flick in 2020.

However, the 32-year-old has also been linked with several moves in the past, most notably to Real Madrid. Now, Chelsea — who are also believed to be great admirers of the Pole — are set to enter the fray for him.

While the Blues have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, they could find it difficult to convince the club to sell him this summer. Additionally, Dortmund are unlikely to part with both the Norwegian and Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho in the same window.

This is why Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Lewandowski, and reports suggest they intend to 'get serious' about signing him [H/T: SportWitness]. The 32-year-old's agent Pini Zahavi shares an excellent relationship with Chelsea's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, which could play a huge role.

That being said, Chelsea have a huge task ahead of them if they are to convince Bayern Munich into selling Lewandowski. The striker has two years left on his current deal, but the Bavarians are adamant that he will not be sold.

With Chelsea set to continue their search for a new centre-forward, it remains to be seen if they can sign either one of the Bundesliga strikers.

Chelsea target defensive reinforcements this summer

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Apart from additions to their attack, Chelsea are believed to be keen to strengthen their backline in the summer window.

While the Blues are interested in Achraf Hakimi of Internazionale, he appears set to join Paris Saint-Germain instead. The Moroccan appears set to join the French giants in a deal worth up to €70M. Chelsea are also considering a move for Adama Traore to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

In central defence, Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly monitoring the progress of both Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane. The two French centre-halves are currently on national duty at UEFA Euro 2020 and are likely to be on the move this summer.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also believed to be working on extending Antonio Rudiger's stay at the club.

