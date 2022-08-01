“Chelsea are pushing to hijack” - Fabrizio Romano says Blues player could be included in deal to sign Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are eyeing a last-minute swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, 'direct talks' are set to take place between the two Premier League clubs to negotiate fees and personal terms for the Spaniard. Blues defender Levi Colwill could also be included in the deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Personal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton.

First call Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton - Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation.Personal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton.First call @CraigHope_DM Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton - Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation. 🚨🔵 #CFCPersonal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton. First call @CraigHope_DM https://t.co/Md7hJpAFkU

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Manchester City and has already agreed personal terms with the English champions. However, the Cityzens' £40 million bid for the Spaniard has been rejected by the Seagulls, who value the centre-back at £50 million.

An agreement on the transfer fee has not yet been reached despite the Spaniard submitting a transfer request.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is in dire need of defensive replacements for Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who left Cobham earlier this summer.

The German manager's predicament has been amplified by the failure to sign transfer targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt. Tuchel will also have to address the potential departures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Cucurella has 96 appearances across his career playing as a left-back (via Transfermarkt). He could provide some much-needed cover for the London side's current wing-back, Ben Chilwell, who was injured for the better part of the 2021-22 season.

As per Romano, City are unwilling to improve on their original proposal, leaving the 24-year-old to consider his options. This could lead to a potential move to West London for the Spanish centre-back.

Chelsea in pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea pursue Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana

According to Tribal Football's Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are actively pushing to sign Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

The West London side had their first bid rejected by the Foxes, and are now prepared to improve on their original proposal. According to Galetti, it is an 'evolving situation'.

However, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers recently ruled out any potential move for the French international, branding the 21-year-old as 'not for sale'. He stated (via Metro):

"He’s not for sale. He still has lots of improvements to make. He’s very happy here, he really enjoys being here. Naturally, he will attract the interest of other clubs. Our job, in not signing anyone so far, is to at least keep the players we have. I know that’s the intention of the club."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far