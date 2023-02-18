Chelsea put Mason Mount and 4 other players up for sale - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to listen to offers for Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher in the summer. A fire sale is set to commence at Stamford Bridge following the west London club's recent spending spree.

The Blues have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became the club's cooperating owner last May. The likes of Enzo Fernandez (£108.6 million), Mykhaylo Mudryk (£88.5 million) and Wesley Fofana (£75 million) have arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea now seem determined to balance their books and will put five of their first-team players up for sale. Mount is the biggest name on the list of potential departees.

Mount has been in talks with the Blues over a new deal, with his contract expiring in 2024. However, negotiations over an extension have stalled, and Liverpool have been touted as interested suitors. Graham Potter's side could sanction a departure for Mount if terms can't be agreed.

The former Derby County loanee has scored three goals and contributed six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher were all up for sale during the January transfer window. However, the four have remained at Chelsea but have struggled to become consistent first-team regulars.

Aubameyang joined the Premier League giants from Barcelona last summer for £10.8 million. He has endured a woeful spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three goals in 18 games across competitions. The former Arsenal striker was withdrawn from the Blues' UEFA Champions League knockout stage squad. He has been linked with MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Ziyech, meanhwile, was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. It's believed that only a late submission of paperwork from the Blues scuppered a move for the Moroccan to the Ligue 1 leaders in January. He has featured 18 times for the Blues this season, providing an assist.

"Maybe it was not meant to be. Now it's time to work."

Loftus-Cheek's contract with Chelsea expires in 2024. However, he has plagued by consistent injury issues throughout his career. The English midfielder has one assist in 22 games this term.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was out on loan at Crystal Palace last season and impressed. However, his return to Stamford Bridge last summer has not been quite as impressive.

The English midfielder has featured 27 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He was the subject of interest from Everton and Newcastle United last month, but a move didn't materialise.

Chelsea boss Potter touches on contract talks with Mason Mount

Mason Mount's future is not sealed with the Blues.

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea is uncertain amid the continued delay in breakthrough in his contract extension talks. His manager has commented on the negotiations, saying that he's leaving it to the player and club (via the Mirror):

"I think it's always complicated; there is always negotiation. It's best I leave it between Mason and the club; that is the best way for that to be dealt with, as far as I'm concerned."

Mason Mount rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his senior debut in 2019. He has scored 33 goals and contributed 37 assists in 190 games across competitions. The English forward has won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

