Chelsea have put a move for top summer target on hold despite player’s willingness to move to the Premier League - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided to pause their move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Blues are ready to give Romelu Lukaku another go at the club after his loan spell at Inter Milan ends in the summer.

As per a report in Football Insider, the Blues believe a transfer for Osimhen will be difficult to pull off as Napoli are in a good position to demand a stunning fee. The move comes after it was claimed that the Serie A side had slapped a €160 million fee on the Nigerian star.

Osimhen has been open about his plans to play in the Premier League and told Sky Sports earlier this season:

"I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league, but now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A."

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process, and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

The Napoli striker has scored 23 goals this season in 27 Serie A matches to help them win the league title.

Chelsea backed to sign Victor Osimhen by Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Chelsea to make a move for Victor Osimhen. He believes that the Blues will make a move for the forward as they need goals next season.

He told on the Ringer FC podcast as per Metro:

"I wonder where he's going to end up? It wouldn't surprise me if it was Chelsea. They're going to try and get him I think."

However, Wright added that there is a good chance of Romelu Lukaku getting another chance at the club. He added:

"The word on the street is that Mauricio Pochettino wants him back. He's got unfinished business here, he's got massive unfinished business here. If I was him, I would love to know I'm going back there and I can shut a few people up. He's got to do that. He owes it to himself to try."

The Blues are reportedly close to appointing former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and could announce the decision this week.

