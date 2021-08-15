Chelsea add a shocking buy-back clause in young forward's deal - Reports

Chelsea have decided to add a massive €80 million buy-back clause to Tammy Abraham's deal. The young forward is set to unite with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in Serie A.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma have agreed on a €40 million fee plus add-ons to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. The Serie A side have beaten the likes of Arsenal and West Ham to land the Chelsea forward.

However, it is interesting for Chelsea to have included such a large buy-back clause. The Blues clearly believe in Tammy Abraham's ability to score a plethora of goals in Serie A.

Tammy Abraham has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. However, with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, Abraham would have remained a squad player with precious little game time in his prime years.

AS Roma have decided to replace Edin Dzeko with Tammy Abraham, who joined Inter Milan to replace Lukaku. Roma have signed the Chelsea youth product on a five-year contract, until the summer of 2026.

Abraham > Roma deal details. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



- Tammy will be in Rome today 1pm.

- Buy back clause for Chelsea: €80m valid from June 2023.

- AS Roma will sign him on permanent deal [NO loan].

- Price will be €40m plus add ons paid in installments.

- Salary €4/5m net per season until 2026. pic.twitter.com/33tG59QvTJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

Chelsea are currently working on deals that will see other forwards leave the club

Tammy Abraham is not the only forward who is set to leave Chelsea by the end of the summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are working on deals that will see Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi leave for Turkish side Besiktas while young striker Ike Ugbo is set to join Genk in Belgium.

But Michy Batshuayi won't command a huge fee since the 27-year-old forward has just one year remaining on his Chelsea contract. Ike Ugbo, on the other hand, is set to join Genk despite having a promising pre-season with the Blues.

Paperworks signed during the night for Tammy Abraham to AS Roma. No loan - permanent deal. Chelsea have back clause valid from June 2023 for €80m, confirmed. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC



Chelsea are also working to complete Batshuayi deal with Besiktas and Ike Ugbo deal with Genk. Final stages. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021

Chelsea go into the new season with just two recognized centre-forwards in their ranks, namely Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea struggled to find regular goals from Werner, who netted only 12 goals in all competitions.

A proper goalscorer was the only missing part of Chelsea's jigsaw. The signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million has made Thomas Tuchel's side one of the favorites for the Premier League title.

