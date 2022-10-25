Chelsea reach agreement to appoint AS Monaco technical director - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly finalized an agreement with AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart for a role in their recruitment team.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been on a mission to revamp the club's recruitment team since the end of the summer transfer window. For most of the summer, Boehly acted as the interim sporting director after Marina Granovskaia's exit at the end of June this year.

Earlier this month, the Blues were linked with former RB Leipzig man Christopher Vivell for the role of technical director. Prior to that, the west London outfit were chasing the signature of Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund. However, Freund rejected the chance to move to England.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will appoint Christopher Vivell as new technical director - as they're still working to find sporting director in the next weeks or months.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are set to appoint Stewart to a recruitment role after reaching an agreement with both AS Monaco and the Englishman. Stewart has been identified as an ideal candidate due to his experience in handling a multi-club set-up at AS Monaco with Belgian side Cercle Bruges.

Stewart has previously worked with Manchester City, Everton, RB Leipzig, Football Assocation (FA) and the famed Red Bull investment group.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's side are set to appoint Southampton's Joe Shields as their new head of recruitment, according to The Guardian.

During the summer transfer window, Shields helped Hasenhuttl's side rope in nine new players for around £60 million. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, and Sekou Mara are some of the new faces for the 17th-placed Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Romeo Lavia, one of his signings at Southampton — Chelsea had £50m rejected for him;



Bella-Kotchap, also rated as top talent;



Romeo Lavia, one of his signings at Southampton — Chelsea had £50m rejected for him; Bella-Kotchap, also rated as top talent; Juan Larios, Sam Edozie and huge work on top talents.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have also made nine additions to their squad this summer. The club signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella for over £270 million.

Leandro Trossard remains coy on future amid transfer interest from Chelsea

During an interview with Play Sports (via Voetbal Nieuws), Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard shed light on his future. He said:

"That is very difficult to answer. That will have to wait until later. I am not working on it at all now. Brighton and the World Cup are the next goals. Afterwards, we will see where it ends."

With his current contract set to expire next summer, Trossard has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a potential reunion with former boss Graham Potter. He has also popped up on Arsenal's radar.

Trossard, 27, has been in fine form in the ongoing campaign, netting six goals and contributing two assists in 11 Premier League matches.

