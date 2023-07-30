Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign player linked with a move to Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Manchester United target Axel Disasi from French club AS Monaco, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Ornstein reported that the Blues are set to pay Monaco a transfer fee in the region of €45 million for the 25-year-old French defender.

Disasi is highly regarded as one of the Ligue 1 top centre-backs. He would possibly reunite with former teammate Benoit Badiahsile, should he secure a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have been tipped to add extra firepower to their backline, following the disappointing injury suffered by French defender Wesley Fofana. The 21-year-old centre-back reportedly damaged his ACL. He is expected to be out for a long period of time, after carrying out a corrective surgery earlier this month.

As such, the Blues were handed a major blow in defense. Mauricio Pochettino currently has Thiago Silva, 38, and Trevoh Chalobah as his only options at right centre-back. Chalobah himself currently has also been linked with a move away from the club this summer, as per Football.London.

However, Chelsea are now poised to land what seems to be an ideal replacement for Fofana, going by reports linking them with a move for Disasi.

The French international operates majorly as a right-centre back and could form an ideal centre-back paring with either Levi Colwill or Badiashile next season.

Disasi made a combined total of 49 appearances for AS Monaco during the 2022-23 football campaign. He helped the French club record 10 clean sheets across, also scoring six goals.

Chelsea manager hails Blues defender who has impressed in preseason

Dutch defender Ian Maatsen has been one of the standout performers for Chelsea during their ongoing preseason preparation in the US.

Maatsen returned to Cobham at the start of this month, following an impressive season-long loan spell with Burnley during the 2022-23 football campaign.

The 21-year-old defender has already shown what he is capable of offering, having already bagged two goals and one assist in preseason.

Head coach of the west London side, Pochettino has since stated his delight in having Maatsen in his squad so far. He hailed the player's versatility, during an interview (via Football London):

"Yes I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. His quality, his understanding of the game, he is a clever player. I am so happy with him so far."

Chelsea will next Fulham in pre-season on July 30.