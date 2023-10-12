Chelsea ready to battle Manchester United and Bayern Munich to sign 17-year-old sensation – Reports

Chelsea are allegedly prepared to battle it out with Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Schalke star Assan Ouedraogo.

The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion in the past three transfer windows, have been quite active in luring potential wonderkids to London of late. They have roped in the likes of Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Deivid Washington so far.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have set their eyes on Ouedraogo following the teenager's rise to prominence at the Veltins Arena this campaign. Their scouts have been monitoring the midfielder's performances in the Bundesliga 2 in the last couple of months.

However, the Blues are set to face tough competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich to acquire the German's signature. United's scouts have also been keeping tabs on the player's development.

Schalke, on the other hand, are said to be willing to enter discussions with a suitor should a bid in the region of £15 million is lodged. They are well aware about their youth product's potential and could try to eke out a larger sum in light of his current four-year contract.

Ouedraogo, who joined Schalke's youth ranks from Union 09 Mulheim in 2014, has made nine appearances for his team so far. He has started six of them, scoring his first goal in a 5-3 loss at Hamburg last August.

Should Ouedraogo join Chelsea next year, he would likely be loaned out for better development. The 17-year-old would have the likes of Lavia, Ugochukwu, Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos to compete with.

Meanwhile, the right-footed player might get an easier pathway to first-team action should he join Manchester United. He would have Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri and Daniel Gore to brush his shoulders with.

Former Chelsea star believes Mason Mount is regretting his move to Manchester United

Speaking to UK-based betting platform Betfred, former Chelsea star Glen Johnson suggested that Mason Mount is having second thoughts about joining Manchester United this summer. He said:

"I know that Chelsea aren't in a better position at this very moment, but you don't move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you're going to struggle. I don't know why he decided to leave this summer, but I'm sure he's questioning his decision at this very moment."

Mount, 24, joined Manchester United from the Blues in a potential £60 million deal after failing to agree to a new contract at his boyhood club in the summer. He has started all six of his appearances for Erik ten Hag's side, coming up with an assist in the process.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their 2023-24 Premier League season. They are currently 10th in the standings with 12 points from eight games, while the Blues are 11th with 11 points.