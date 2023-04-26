Chelsea ready to consider shock move for ex-Liverpool superstar who has struggled this season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to lure Sadio Mane to Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich are not happy with the Senegal star and he could be sold in the summer.

As per a report in Football Insider, Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the former Liverpool star's situation and get him back to the Premier League. They are looking to bolster their attack and see Mane as someone who can add firepower and bring experience to the squad.

The Blues are looking for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has not managed to do well at the club since joining last summer. They are in desperate need of a prolific goalscorer and see Mane as a feasible option.

Chelsea have scored just 30 goals in 31 Premier League games this season. Thus, they are currently struggling at the 11th spot in the league table.

Bayern Munich looking to sell Chelsea target, as per journalist Nabil Djellit

French journalist Nabil Djellit has claimed that Bayern Munich will be looking to sell Sadio Mane in the summer. The Bundesliga side see the signing as a mistake and Mane's altercation with Leroy Sane was the final nail in the coffin.

He told Canal Plus Africa:

"He is 31 years old; he has to play. He doesn't have time to seize his chance yet. Sadio Mané is a global brand, it was announced like that and he is not a player who has a vocation to be on the sidelines. I advise him to go to PSG. Sadio Mané is not in the right place at Bayern Munich, and for me, it is a casting error (…) Bayern made an XXL recruitment to shine but also to replace the leader of attack Lewandowski."

He added:

"But when we recruit the player who finished 2nd best player in the world at the last Ballon d'Or, we try to put him in the best conditions. You do not recruit De Bruyne to make him play as a recovery midfielder; you do not recruit Haaland to make him play outfield! But Sadio Mané's story starts with a tactical misunderstanding since he evolves as a No. 9 replacing Lewandowski position for position. I do not have the impression that it is the same profile."

Mane has played 34 matches for Bayern Munich across competitions this season, scoring 12 and assisting five times.

