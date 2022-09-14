Chelsea ready to hand massive transfer budget to Graham Potter - reports

Chelsea are ready to hand out a massive €300 million transfer budget to new manager Graham Potter to invest in the senior team, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

The Blues were one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, where they signed superstars like Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Wesley Fofana.

Their total expenditure on incomings in the latest window was around €312.47 million and it seems owner Todd Boehly is open to spending even more money soon. Potter is reportedly in line to be handed a combined €300 million war chest to spend in both the transfer windows in 2023.

Fofana and Koulibaly's arrivals filled the void left behind by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left on free transfers to join Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. However, Thiago Silva (37) and Cesar Azpilicueta (32) aren't getting any younger.

Sporting Index @sportingindex



✓ Raheem Sterling

✓ Kalidou Koulibaly

✓ Carney Chukwuemeka

✓ Marc Cucurella

✓ Wesley Fofana

✓ Aubameyang

✓ Denis Zakaria



Successful window? First-team Chelsea signings made this year:✓ Raheem Sterling✓ Kalidou Koulibaly✓ Carney Chukwuemeka✓ Marc Cucurella✓ Wesley Fofana✓ Aubameyang✓ Denis ZakariaSuccessful window? #CFC First-team Chelsea signings made this year: ✓ Raheem Sterling ✓ Kalidou Koulibaly✓ Carney Chukwuemeka✓ Marc Cucurella✓ Wesley Fofana ✓ Aubameyang ✓ Denis Zakaria Successful window? #CFC https://t.co/pDHidDY8HP

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the Blues dipping into the transfer market to sign another defender. Moreover, the need for a young striker is also evident.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal this summer while Timo Werner joined RB Leipzig on a permanent basis. 33-year-old Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona on deadline day, but he is only seen as a short-term fix.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager on September 8. Any new manager would want to bring in players that align with their vision and best fit into their tactics at the club.

The team that Tuchel assembled before he was sacked earlier this month has world class names all over the pitch. However, it remains to be seen how many of them will be in Potter's plans going forward.

N'Golo Kante rejects new Chelsea offer - Reports

Speaking of the need to sign younger players at Chelsea, midfield is another position where an injection of youth is needed. The Blues have signed Carney Chukwuemeka (18) and Cesare Casadei (19) from Aston Villa and Inter Milan, respectively.

However, the teenage duo are currently playing with the club's academy and are too inexperienced to be starting games for the senior team. Hence, it would be wise for the Blues to sign another midfielder in case they lose N'Golo Kante next year.

According to the Athletic (h/t Metro), the France international has rejected a new contract at Chelsea as he is unhappy with the length of the deal. Now 31, Kante is on the decline and has missed six games this season due to injury.

His current deal expires next summer, at the end of which he could leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy