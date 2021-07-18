Chelsea ready to hijack Manchester United's move for French star – reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hijack Manchester United's move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. The Blues are looking to bolster their squad this summer and are targeting a new centre-back.

As per a report in MARCA, Chelsea have made a move for Varane. The Champions League winners have been linked with the Frenchman for quite some time but have never managed to lure him away from the Bernabeu.

However, with Varane now looking for a new challenge, Chelsea are keen on taking advantage of the situation and luring him to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United’s £42.8m deal for Raphael Varane ‘imminent’ but Chelsea make late approach. pic.twitter.com/nmmPzHVYFh — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 17, 2021

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been in talks with the Real Madrid star for nearly a month now. The Red Devils view Varane as the ideal partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of the defense.

Apart from Chelsea and Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the Real Madrid star. The French side have already secured the services of Sergio Ramos and are looking to sign the other Madrid center-back as well.

🚨🚨| Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for Raphael Varane. @marca #rmalive perez — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 16, 2021

Chelsea target Raphael Varane told to snub Manchester United

Raphael Varane has been urged by his compatriot and former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf to snub a move to Manchester United. The Frenchman believes the club have fallen from their perch and are no longer the lucrative destination they once were.

The former Chelsea defender was quoted by IB Times as saying:

"We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past. They finished in second place in the league but I'm not sure it's a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

"I don't know what Raphael Varane's goal is but I'd have some questions before going to Manchester United."

