Chelsea ready to make formal offer for Barcelona superstar - Reports

Chelsea could lodge an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

As per Sport, Thomas Tuchel's side could be set to make an offer for the Dutch midfielder. However, De Jong has no intentions of leaving Barca this summer.

Despite the Blaugrana agreeing a deal amounting to nearly €80 million including add-ons with Manchester United, the Dutchman is against the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

It is understood that the midfielder isn't convinced by Erik ten Hag's project at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' lack of Champions League football could be another factor for De Jong on not being keen on a move to Manchester United.

As per the report, Chelsea find themselves in a stronger situation compared to Ten Hag's side.

The Blues have Champions League football to offer the 25-year-old and also have a world-class manager in Thomas Tuchel.

However, the chances of either Manchester United or Chelsea landing De Jong are pretty slim.

The Dutchman was recently engaged and bought a house in the city of Barcelona.

De Jong joined the Blaugrana from Ten Hag's Ajax in 2019. He has played 138 matches for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

The report also claims Barcelona will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as soon as they sanction the sale of De Jong.

Manchester United or Chelsea - best move for the Barcelona midfielder?

The future of Frenkie de Jong has been up in the air for several weeks now. With the new season set to start in a few days, it will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds.

Manchester United have seemingly tried everything they can to lure De Jong to Old Trafford but have been disappointed so far.

Chelsea will certainly be in a more favorable situation over the Red Devils if they want the Dutch midfielder.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in their 30s and Mateo Kovacic's injury issues, De Jong would be a brilliant acquisition at the heart of Tuchel's midfield.

However, with the season set to start in a week, De Jong's chances of moving away from Barcelona seem to be getting slimmer and slimmer.

The Blues begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign away against Everton on August 6. Meanwhile, the Catalans will face Rayo Vallecano on August 13 to kick off their La Liga campaign.

