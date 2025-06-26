Chelsea ready to meet £55m demand from European rivals for attacking player: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to pay £55 million to sign Jamie Gittens this summer. The Blues are keen on adding the winger to Enzo Maresca's squad and are keen on adding him this month.

As per a report by Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have opted out of the race for Gittens this summer. The Bundesliga side were keen on adding the Borussia Dortmund star, but the Englishman is set on joining Chelsea.

Dortmund director of football Sebastien Kehl spoke about the talks between the two clubs before the FIFA Club World Cup and said:

"We spoke on the phone, in the end we did not agree, because we have different ideas about the current value of the player. Jamie definitely makes our team better. We are glad that he is there. We are in a good exchange and see how things are shaping in the future."

"Of course, at some point, if you take a player with it, you also have to sell. I assume that his market value will not fall. We will see to what extent we can keep it until the end of the tournament. There will be talks again."

Gittens has reportedly agreed on a seven-year deal with Chelsea and has been pushing to join them.

Borussia Dortmund urged to sell Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund hero Steffen Freund wants Jamie Gittens to be sold this summer. He believes that the winger will not do well under Nico Kovac and said the sale to Chelsea needs to be completed. He told Tribal Football:

"If the change doesn't come about, then it is wrong. Very clear, short answer. Because I think, because if you as a player think about changing - and I was even more extreme in our time, because there was no Bosman ruling- then you have to go."

"If you get to this point, I think it will be mentally difficult for him answer. And if Chelsea offers 50 (million euros) again, you may be more aware of how Chelsea see him. We are in agreement that they have the money. I think it would be better if there was a change."

He compared the winger to Franck Ribery and added:

"Gittens has developed superbly. Everyone thought he could be a great outside striker. Now there was a little sporty depth. He of course has this signature move to the inside, like (Franck) Ribéry back then, coming to the inside on his right foot."

"As I said, I think that for him it would be an interesting change because he is an Englishman, he would like to play at the highest level in the Premier League."

The England U21 winger is with Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup.

