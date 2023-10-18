Chelsea ready to move for £69 million-rated goalkeeper despite signing Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to launch a move to rope in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite adding two shot-stoppers to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Blues, who have dished out over £1 billion in the past three windows, decided to offload Eduoard Mendy to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli for around £16 million in the summer. They also let go of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan switch to Real Madrid in August.

To fill the void, Chelsea chose to lure Robert Sanchez away from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £25 million. They also signed Djordje Petrovic for an initial fee of £14 million from New England Revolution.

Now, according to Italian news website TUTTOmercatoWEB, Chelsea are ready to test AC Milan's resolve in keeping hold of Maignan in the near future. They are set to face tough competition from European giants such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

AC Milan, however, are unwilling to part ways with their star shot-stopper and they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, the Frenchman's agents have asked for an annual salary of between £6-£7 million, a notable rise from the current £2.8 million.

Maignan, who joined the Rossoneri from Lille for close to £13 million in 2021, has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers in the recent past. He has helped his current club lift one Serie A title so far, registering 34 clean sheets in 76 overall matches.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old is valued at £69 million.

Chelsea retain interest in Victor Osimhen

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed that Chelsea are still keen to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. He also named two other clubs as potential suitors for the striker, saying:

"Right now, there are plenty of clubs interested in Osimhen, including Chelsea and PSG. Manchester United have also been tracking him for some time. They had a chance to sign him before his Napoli move, but Osimhen was worried about game time back then."

Claiming that Osimhen could leave Napoli next January, Jacobs added:

"A January exit for Osimhen can't be completely discounted, but it wouldn't surprise me if there's far more of a bidding battle in the summer. This is simply because if [Auerilo] De Laurentiis doesn't want to sell in January, then only totally crazy money is going to change that, and that will put off a lot, if not all, suitors."

Osimhen, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, has been the talk of the town since the end of last season. He helped Napoli end their 33-year-long Serie A title drought, netting 31 goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances for Rudi Garcia's outfit.

Should the £130 million-rated forward join Chelsea in the future, he would emerge as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. He would easily displace Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as the first-choice striker.