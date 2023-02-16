Chelsea ready to offer Mason Mount as part of crazy swap deal to sign 23-year-old star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Mason Mount to Atletico Madrid in a player-plus-cash deal for Joao Felix. The Blues are keen to keep the Portuguese star at the club beyond this season.

As per a report in MARCA, Mount is one of the names being offered to Atletico Madrid in a deal to bring Felix to Stamford Bridge permanently. The report added that the forward has impressed in his three outings so far and Graham Potter wants to keep the loanee beyond this season.

Mount is yet to pen a new deal at the club and contract talks have stalled. He will be entering the final year of his deal in the summer, and the London side are not planning to risk another Antonio Rudiger-like situation.

However, Atletico Madrid are not interested in getting a player in return for Felix and are only looking for a cash deal. Miguel Angel Gil, the CEO of Atletico Madrid, is adamant about not reducing the price of their prized asset.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing the forward this summer but will not be able to match Chelsea's offer. El Nacional reported earlier this week that the Blues were ready to make their first offer at €80 million.

Joao Felix backed for success at Chelsea

Joao Felix has had a mixed start to his Chelsea career as he was sent off on his debut. The Portuguese star scored in his second game, but missed multiple chances in his UEFA Champions League debut for the club in the 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes the forward can be a success at Stamford Bridge and told Football Insider:

"I think the fans like him. But they are in a good position because if he does not hack it then he can go back. Loan deals are not a bad thing because some players just can't hack it at the club. Potter has got loads of players now, he is just in and has got players that he did not want."

"Once he sorts all that out, which is a big ask, I think players will start thriving again. I have a feeling Joao Felix will rise to the top at Chelsea," the Scotsman added.

Felix is on loan until the end of the season and is yet to decide his future.

