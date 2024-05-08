Chelsea ready to offer Raheem Sterling as part of swap deal to sign 22-year-old Premier League attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer Raheem Sterling to Crystal Palace to bring Eagles attacker Michael Olise to Stamford Bridge. As reported by The Boot Room, the Blues have retained their interest in the 22-year-old despite failing to land him last summer.

Olise was close to joining Chelsea last summer but ended up staying at Selhurst Park and even signed a new deal. As per the aforementioned report, the 22-year-old has a release clause of £60 million in his deal, and Crystal Palace are unlikely to accept anything less.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to convince their London rivals to sell them Olise by offering them players in exchange. They are understood to be happy to offer Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah but Raheem Sterling could also be sacrificed.

The west London giants are said to be actively looking to part ways with Sterling who has been underwhelming during his time at the club. The England international joined the Blues in 2022 in a deal worth £47.5 million from Manchester City as the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. However, the 29-year-old has failed to become the talisman at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has contributed with 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 appearances during his time at Chelsea. He still has three years left on his deal and the Blues could struggle to offload him unless he lowers his wage demands.

Meanwhile, Olise has been excellent for Crystal Palace since his switch from Reading in 2021. The creative winger has produced nine goals and four assists in 17 games this season and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs across Europe.

Chelsea keen on offloading on-loan Spain international

Chelsea are reportedly keen on offloading goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer who is currently on loan at Real Madrid. The Spaniard joined the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao in a deal reportedly worth £72 million making him the most expensive keeper of all time.

However, the 29-year-old old never quite live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge. He has so far made 163 appearances for the Blues keeping 59 clean sheets.

The Spain international got a lifeline to bring his career back of track when Real Madrid signed him following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury last summer. However, he fell behind Andriy Lunin in the pecking order.

Chelsea are looking to cut their losses on the keeper and are said to be in the market for a new number one. Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on the Spaniard as they look for a replacement for Jan Oblak.