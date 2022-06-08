Chelsea ready to promote 20-year-old striker to potentially replace Romelu Lukaku- Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to give youth academy product Armando Broja a chance to prove himself during their preseason tour in America next month. The Albanian impressed whilst on loan with Premier League club Southampton last season.

According to The Standard, Chelsea view Broja as a potential replacement for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain.

Romelu Lukaku joined the Blues from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The 28-year-old failed to live up to expectations last season as he scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

He seemingly fell out of favor with Thomas Tuchel during the second half of last season and fell behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order at the club. According to Sky Sports, Lukaku is keen to return to Inter Milan, for whom he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances prior to his move to the Blues.

Chelsea will therefore be forced to search for a replacement if the former Manchester United striker leaves the club. Reports suggest Tuchel will take a look at Armando Broja during the club's pre-season.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Southampton. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 games for the Saints. Despite his moderate goal tally, the striker's speed, physicality, and energy have indicated that he could develop into a top-quality No.9.

Broja could prove to be a 'low-cost' replacement for Lukaku, which would allow the club to spend big money to bolster other areas of the park this summer.

- @NizaarKinsella Chelsea will bring back Armando Broja for pre-season. If he wants a spot in Tuchel's squad, he will have to impress in pre-season.However, he might push for a quick decision, with interest from AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton. Chelsea will bring back Armando Broja for pre-season. If he wants a spot in Tuchel's squad, he will have to impress in pre-season.However, he might push for a quick decision, with interest from AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton.- @NizaarKinsella https://t.co/Eul91ex93g

This summer's preseason tour could prove to be make or break for a number of Chelsea's youngsters

Apart from Armando Broja a number of youngsters, including the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, and Levi Colwill, are likely to be given the chance to prove themselves by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during the pre-season tour.

Conor Gallagher was widely considered one of the best signings in the Premier League last season. He spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in all competitions. He won Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award.

The boost these three will give the Chelsea squad next season will be huge. Levi Colwill in defence. Conor Gallagher in midfield. Armando Broja in attack.The boost these three will give the Chelsea squad next season will be huge. https://t.co/CjjoeNlnzB

Billy Gilmour was sent out on loan to Norwich City last season to receive regular playing time. The Scotland international was unable to impress during his time with the Canaries. He has just one year remaining on his contract with the Blues, who could opt to sell him this summer if he fails to impress during the pre-season tour.

Levi Colwill spent last season on loan with Championship side Huddersfield Town. The 19-year-old helped them reach the Promotion Playoff final. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to run down their contracts with Chelsea and leave the club this summer.

Colwill could be in contention to become a prominent member of the club's squad if makes the most of his opportunities this summer.

