Chelsea ready to rival Barcelona to sign superstar forward: Reports

Barcelona and Chelsea have a squad rebuild ahead of them this summer and could be involved in an intriguing bidding war in the coming weeks. According to reports in the English media, the Blues could give the Spanish giants a run for their money in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have made progress under Xavi over the past year but have a few problems to address ahead of the new season. In addition to defensive reinforcements, Barcelona are also in the market for a striker this season and consider Robert Lewandowski the ideal fit.

Chelsea are also on the lookout for a striker and could place a bid for the Bayern Munich man. According to an ESPN report, Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the Polish striker and wants to bring him to the Premier League.

Robert Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and Barcelona are currently the frontrunners to secure his signature. The experienced striker has been exceptional in the Bundesliga and remains one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

Chelsea have not lived up to expectations over the past year and will need to make a few additions to their squad this summer. Romelu Lukaku, in particular, has not been at his best for the Blues and could be on his way out of the club yet again in the coming weeks.

The Belgian striker scored a paltry eight goals in 23 Premier League appearances last season and failed to step up against Chelsea's biggest opponents. With reports of Lukaku's potential move to Inter Milan, the Premier League giants will need to sign another striker to remain in contention in the title race.

Robert Lewandowski scored 35 goals in his 34 appearances for Bayern Munich last season. The Polish veteran is virtually unstoppable on his day and could potentially take the Premier League by storm.

Barcelona will fight tooth and nail for his signature, however, and are going the extra mile to secure funds for the transfer. With Ansu Fati struggling with his fitness, the Catalans need an experienced striker to spearhead a relatively young Blaugrana attack.

Bayern Munich seem intent on holding on to their prized asset but are reportedly fighting a losing battle at the moment. Barcelona are in pole position to sign Lewandowski and will want to avoid a potentially uncomfortable bidding war with Chelsea.

