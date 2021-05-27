Chelsea ready to sell 5 players to fund Romelu Lukaku transfer – Reports

Chelsea are willing to sell five players this summer to fund a move for Romelu Lukaku. The Inter Milan striker is their top target and Thomas Tuchel is keen on getting the Belgian.

According to a report in the Sunday World, Chelsea are ready to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham. The Blues are also willing to use these players in any swap deal that could help them land their top targets.

24 goals

11 assists



Lukaku's 35 goal involvements was the most of any player in Serie A this season

Lukaku had earlier made desperate attempts to return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku was eager to move back to Chelsea from Everton in 2018 but ended up joining Manchester United. Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri was earlier quoted by Reuters as saying that the striker had made desperate attempts to move to Stamford Bridge at that time.

"With Romelu I wasted two summers trying to keep him. The first summer I spent three months with his agent, him, his mother and his family and we managed to keep him for another year. Then, last summer, we offered him a better deal than Chelsea. Whatever they offered we matched but he just didn't want to stay. He wanted to play for Chelsea at that time.

"I can assure you we tried everything to keep Rom. If I tell you what we offered him you wouldn't believe it. We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract."

Moshiri went on to describe how Lukaku had even cited a voodoo message that he needed to go back to Chelsea.

"Robert [Elstone, Everton's chief executive] was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, then in the meeting Rom called his mother. He said she was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea."

Lukaku was in tears thinking about his late grandparents during Inter's title celebrations.



Lukaku was in tears thinking about his late grandparents during Inter's title celebrations.

The move to Old Trafford did not do well for Romelu Lukaku, and he joined Inter Milan two seasons later. Now, after spending a couple of seasons at San Siro, the Belgian is being linked with a move to Chelsea again.