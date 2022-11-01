Chelsea ready to sell forward and hope World Cup boosts his value - Reports

Chelsea are ready to sell Romelu Lukaku and hope that a good World Cup campaign can boost his value, as per The Evening Standard.

The Belgian international made the move back to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021 seven years after leaving the Blues. The west London side splashed a club-record fee of £97.5million for the services of the striker from Inter Milan.

However, Lukaku had an underwhelming season under Thomas Tuchel last time out, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions. He was shipped out on loan this summer back to Inter Milan.

The Evening Standard report claims that Lukaku is unlikely to have a future at Chelsea under new manager Graham Potter. Inter Milan paid a loan fee of £6.7 million in the summer and verbally agreed that they could take Lukaku on loan again on the same terms next season.

Lukaku, expected to be fit for the World Cup — after second injury in the last two months.



However, the Blues are looking for suitors for the former Manchester United attacker who will sign him on a permanent basis. They are looking to recoup as much money as possible from the sale of Lukaku and hope that a good World Cup campaign can serve their purpose.

The forward has struggled with a hamstring injury this campaign and has played just five games so far for the Nerazzurri. He has now suffered yet another injury setback and is a doubt for the Belgian national side that will travel to the World Cup.

The attacker is reportedly determined to return to full fitness before the World Cup starts later this month. Lukaku is also not believed to be keen on a Chelsea return.

Chelsea remain interested in Dynamo Moscow midfielder

Chelsea have reportedly retained their interest in the services of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan in the future. The Russian international has emerged as one of the biggest prospects in Europe and has become a key creative outlet for his side.

The youngster is capable of playing either as a number ten or on both flanks. Zakharyan has scored three goals and provided six assists in 18 games across all competitions this season.

In total, he has made 65 appearances for Dynamo Moscow till date, scoring 15 times and providing 20 assists. He has also earned four caps for Russia so far and looks likely to become the star of their next generation.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have maintained their admiration for Zakharyan after failing to sign him during the summer transfer window.

