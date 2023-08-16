Chelsea ready to sell highly talented youngster for £30 million - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling left-back Lewis Hall in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph reports that Hall has been put up for sale by the Blues who are demanding £30 million for his signature. Newcastle United have shown an interest in the 18-year-old who impressed at Stamford Bridge last season.

Chelsea are under pressure to generate more sales after spending in excess of £900 million since the change in ownership in May 2022. Many of the club's academy graduates are expected to be made available for sale as a result.

However, Hall's situation is an intriguing one given he was a minor positive for the west Londoners last season. The English teenager shined when handed an opportunity in the first team, making 12 appearances and providing one assist.

The teenage left-back has a long-term contract that doesn't expire until 2030 and there was expectation he would depart on loan this summer. Crystal Palace have held an interest and a loan departure is still possible if Chelsea don't receive a suitable fee.

Hall's introduction to the first team came under former manager Graham Potter. He is a fan favorite among the Stamford Bridger faithful amid his rise through the club's youth ranks.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard heaped praise on him during the latter stages of last season while taking temporary charge of the Blues. He said (via Metro):

"In terms of quality on the ball, that’s really clear. In terms of quality, if you see him with the ball and the things he can do, he’s got the levels, he’s obviously got to add to that as he goes along."

He added:

"Another academy one that we’ve produced and it will be good to see him in regular games at this level to be tested more but he’s shown he can do that."

Newcastle appear to be the most likely suitor should Hall depart Stamford Bridge permanently. Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defense ahead of the Magpies' upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

Chelsea's Lewis Hall discusses his step up to the first team

Lewis Hall earned plaudits last season.

Hall was catching the eye for the Blues' U23s before earning a consistent place in the club's first-team squad. The English left-back featured 39 times across competitions for the U21s, scoring six goals and making seven assists.

He spoke about his development and eventual emergence into the senior squad at Stamford Bridge. He told the club's official website:

"I feel I took a big step. Everything was going well and I put in performances I was really pleased with. Obviously, I was working hard in training and with the Under-23s I was doing well; I was managing to score goals, get assists."

He continued by alluding to the wait for an opportunity:

"Then when you get opportunities to train with the first team and you continue to do well, it is a nice feeling. I was waiting to get my opportunity and when I got it, I took it."

It remains to be seen if Hall will be with Chelsea when the summer transfer window closes next month. It's fair to say he is held in high regard by Blues fans.