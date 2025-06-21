Chelsea ready to sell Nicolas Jackson after red card incidient vs Flamengo, 2 European clubs interested in transfer: Reports

As per Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Football Italia), Chelsea are open to selling Nicolas Jackson. The Italian reporter also claimed that Juventus and Napoli have commenced discussions with the Senegalese international's entourage.

This comes after Jackson was sent off in Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the Club World Cup on Friday, June 20. In the 68th minute of the encounter, Jackson registered a rough challenge on Ayrton Lucas and was shown a red card.

While both Serie A clubs are looking to sign Jackson, Juventus are considering him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. Meanwhile, Napoli are still in the process of information gathering with Jackson's camp, and they are also evaluating other targets.

Since he moved to London from Villarreal in 2023, Jackson has been under intense pressure to deliver in attack. Some of the Blues' former players have also claimed that he doesn't possess the characteristics to be Chelsea's target man.

The recent signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town further highlights the west London outfit's move for other attacking alternatives. It's also an indication that Jackson's game time might dip if he fails to compete side-to-side with Delap.

While Jackson remains contracted at Stamford Bridge till June 2033, recent events could make him reconsider his place and future in Enzo Maresca's squad.

"I want to say sorry" - Nicolas Jackson on his red card in the game between Chelsea and Flamengo

CR Flamengo v Chelsea FC: Group D - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Nicolas Jackson tendered an apology following his sending off in Chelsea's Club World Cup encounter against Flamengo. The forward stated that he was angry with himself and claimed his action wasn't intentional.

After the defeat, Jackson shared on Instagram via (GOAL):

"I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down. Another red card and honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation."

"I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way. No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry."

The Senegalese striker will miss the Blues' final group-stage game against Esperance Tunis due to the red card.

