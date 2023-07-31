Chelsea ready to sell Trevor Chalobah as they set hefty asking price: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering selling centre-back Trevoh Chalobah this summer if the right offer arrives.

According to the Evening Standard, Chalobah intends on leaving the Blues after the club signed Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for £38.6 million this month. The 25-year-old Frenchman has been signed after Wesley Fofana's ACL injury in training.

Disasi's arrival means Chalobah's chances of regular playing time in west London would be minimal. Mauricio Pochettino employs a four-man backline, and Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill are all believed to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Chelsea have placed a £45 million price tag on Chalobah, who has attracted Inter Milan's interest. It remains to be seen if other clubs join the race with the Blues willing to sell for the right price.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues' academy in 2007 and has since made 63 senior appearances for them. During that time, he was loaned out to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient. But he could be set to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis this summer.

Since becoming the club's manager, Mauricio Pochettino has already overseen the departures of two Cobham graduates in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Chelsea continue pre-season tour of the USA with a win against Fulham

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the USA this summer with a 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Fulham earlier today (July 31).

Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku were on target as the Blues easily overcame the Cottagers at the FedEx Field in Maryland. They started their pre-season in the North American country with a 5-0 win against Wrexham on July 20.

Since then, they have beaten Brighton & Hove Albion (4-3) and shared the spoils with Newcastle United (1-1). Their final pre-season game will come against Borussia Dortmund on August 3 at Soldier Field in Illinois.

Chelsea will formally begin the 2023-24 season with a home Premier League game against Liverpool on August 131. They will only have domestic competitions to focus on in this campaign considering they failed to qualify for Europe last season.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope the club can sort out the majority of their transfer business before the game against the Reds. Their priority right now seems to be signing Moises Caicedo, but Brighton & Hove Albion aren't making it easy for them.