Chelsea ready to swoop in for €60 million-rated Manchester United forward target - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Atalanta sensation Rasmus Højlund this summer.

The Blues have been tipped to make a couple of reinforcements to their squad ahead of next season, with the striking department believed to be a key priority. Chelsea struggled for goals last season, with the majority of their forwards underperforming.

A couple of names have already been linked with the Blues, including the likes Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic. However, another name on the club's transfer list is none other than 20-year-old Serie A sensation Højlund.

The Atalanta forward has emerged as one of Europe's top prospects following his stunning debut campaign during the just concluded 2022-23 football season. Højlund bagged an impressive total of 14 goals and four assists for La Dea's last season, with nine of his strikes coming in the Serie A.

His performance have now caught the attention of Chelsea who themselves are currently on a mission to snap up some of the world's best young talents. Atalanta currently value the Danish striker at around €60 million, a fee that should be a top bargain for the Blues, considering how inflated the current transfer market is.

Chelsea are also not expected to have a free run at Højlund's signature. The Blues could face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United who themselves are keen on signing the 20-year-old striker.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the interest from both Premier League clubs this summer while reporting for Caught Offside. He said:

"Hojlund is one of many names in Man United list, he’s appreciated. The price tag is not confirmed yet but could be close to €60m at least, some sources suggest. Many, really many top clubs sent their scouts to follow him this year including Chelsea."

What are Rasmus Højlund's chances of playing time at both Manchester United and Chelsea next season?

Højlund joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz in 2022

The two Premier League heavyweights are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Atalanta sensation Højlund, who is currently valued at €60 million. Both clubs are in dire need of a centre-forwad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, and have identified the striker as a potential option.

At United, Højlund could fill in the void left by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club last December by mutual consent.

The only feasible obstruction to Hojland getting regular minutes under Erik ten Hag next season could be the presence of French striker Anthony Martial. However, considering the 27-year-old's injury and fitness-related issues in recent seasons, Højlund should be able to get adequate minutes up front for Manchester United.

A similar situation could present itself to Højlund should he make a move to Stamford Bridge. Bar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the Blues don't have a renowned out-and-out centre forward.

The major obstacle to Højlund starting regularly for Mauricio Pochettino could be Kai Havertz. However, the German himself is the subject of transfer links from Real Madrid and it is uncertain if he will be at the club next season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes