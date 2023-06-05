Victor Osimhen makes transfer admission amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Victor Osimhen has left the doors open for a move to Chelsea or Manchester United. He has handed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis the responsibility to decide his future.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the striker this summer and are looking to get a deal done with Napolil. However, the Serie A side have no interest in selling Osimhen, who helped them with the league title this season with 26 goals in 32 games.

Speaking to DAZN, Osimhen said that he wants to do better next season but is not sure if it would be at Napoli or elsewhere:

"I don't know; the president has to decide that. I love the people of Napoli; they have shown me so much love. For me, I don't mind; he president decides, and I will just go with the flow.

"It's amazing feeling for me. I won the Scudetto, which is the most important thing in my career so far. I am grateful to God for this season, for my teammates, my family, for the Neapolitans, and they deserve all of this."

He added:

"This season has been brilliant for me, my teammates and the Neapolitans. I think I've done so well this season and deserve every good thing I've got, but I feel motivated to do even more next season."

Sky Italia have suggested that Napoli will remand at least €150 million to sell the striker.

Manchester United legend unsure about Chelsea target's success in Premier League

Rio Ferdinand has questioned if Victor Osimhen can replicate his Serie A form in the Premier League. He reckons that the league in England is more competitive than in Italy, so any move for the Nigerian could be risky.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel:

"Osimhen is a different kettle of fish. He’s 24 years old, scored goals in France and Italy. Won the league (in Italy) and knows how to win leagues. He’s been a No.9 at a dominant team. Is that transferable to the Premier League? No one knows that.

"That’s the chance United would have to take on him. That’s the only risk I see. He doesn’t know the league. Ability wise and profile, he ticks every box, but there is an unknown factor. Can he adapt?"

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing a striker this summer. as Romelu Lukaku is keen on returning to Inter, as per Sky Sports.

