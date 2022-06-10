Chelsea ready to tempt 30-year-old centre-back with €10 million a year salary - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly looking to tempt Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to join Thomas Tuchel's defensive overhaul this summer with a salary of €10 million a year.

The Blues are in need of defensive reinforcements having seen both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart the club.

The duo's contracts expire this summer, and Rudiger, 29, has joined Real Madrid on a four-year contract. Meanwhile, Christensen 25, is heading to Barcelona once their financial situation clears and they can register players (per Mail).

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Napoli centre-back Koulibably and will look to offer the Senegalese defender a huge deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Napoli want €40 million for the 30-year-old, with the Naples club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis driving a hard bargain.

Koulibaly has just a year left on his current deal but the Blues are ready to offer him a €10 million a year deal to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The Napoli defender is currently on a deal worth €6 million a year. The Serie A side will only offer him a new €4 million a year deal as they look to cut their wage bill.

Koulibaly has made 317 appearances for Gli Azzurri since joining from Belgian side Genk in 2014. The Senegalese star has been a mainstay in Luciano Spaletti's side since arriving in Naples.

A new-look defense for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea next season

Jules Kounde is a Blues target

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing, the Blues will have a new defense at Thomas Tuchel's disposal come next season.

Tedd Boehly has completed his £4.25 billion takeover of the Stamford Bridge giants. The American billionaire is willing to back Tuchel in the market with a £200 million transfer budget (per the Mail).

Chelsea have also been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The player has been garnering interest from the Blues for quite some time. ABC Sevilla (via The Sun) reports that they are confident of reaching an agreement with Sevilla.

Sevilla held out for a £70 million release clause last summer but Chelsea are convinced they can negotiate a lower fee.

There remains some uncertainty over the future of Marcos Alonso as Fabrizio Romano reports the Spaniard is eager to move to La Liga. Barcelona appear to be the side Alonso is eager to make the move to this summer.

The Blues have already been linked with a potential replacement in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. The 23-year-old has had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, winning Brighton's Player of the Year award.

Goal reports that Tuchel's side, along with Manchester City and Tottenham, are keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

