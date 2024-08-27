Chelsea ready to welcome banished star back to squad if Axel Disasi moves to Premier League rivals - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to welcome banished star Trevoh Chalobah back into the fold if Axel Disasi ends up leaving for Premier League rivals Newcastle United this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

With just a few days left before the summer transfer window shuts in the Premier League and across most European top flights, Chelsea are busy trying to wrap things up in the market. This could result in a couple of transfers in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In line with this, recent rumors have put Trevoh Chalobah in the spotlight. The 25-year-old was excluded from the Blues' squad for the pre-season this summer and barred from using the club's facilities, as reported by The Telegraph earlier this month. This was done as the Premier League giants tried to offload him amid interest from clubs like Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

However, there have been some major developments around Stamford Bridge in recent days. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the centre-back could make his way back into the Pensioners fold.

According to The Athletic (via Absolute Chelsea on Twitter), there's a real possibility that the player could stay put at Stamford Bridge this summer if the Blues end up selling Axel Disasi, who is currently a hot target for Newcastle.

Expand Tweet

Trevoh Chalobah has struggled to get minutes at Chelsea in recent times. He's missed out on the club's two Premier League games so far this season. Last term, the 25-year-old was limited to just 17 appearances across all competitions, playing 1,227 minutes and recording one goal to his name as per Transfermarkt.

Axel Disasi also missed the Blues' two fixtures in the English top flight this term but was a regular last season where he made 44 appearances across all fronts and contributed three goals.

Chelsea bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League

After suffering a 2-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener two weeks ago, Enzo Maresca's men managed to get back to winning ways when they returned to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend (Sunday, August 25).

In a thrilling performance at the Molineux Stadium, the Londoners ran riot and delivered a 6-2 victory. Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Joao Felix all got on the scoresheet while Noni Madueke bagged a sensational hat-trick to secure all three points for the team.

Up next, the Blues will go head-to-head with Servette in the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoffs this Thursday before locking horns with Crystal Palace in Premier League action on Sunday. The earlier is an away fixture while the latter will take place at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback