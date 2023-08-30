Chelsea ‘really want’ Manchester City star ahead of transfer deadline: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly added Manchester City winger Cole Palmer to their list of attacking targets ahead of the close of the transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are keen to start talks with City to learn the possibility of a potential deal. The Italian journalist tweeted:

"Chelsea are set to open talks soon as they see Palmer as best solution. It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have made plenty of changes to their squad as they undergo a rebuild under the Argentine coach. However, they still look short in attack despite the arrival of Nicolas Jackson.

Palmer, 21, is just breaking into Manchester City's senior team after impressing at youth level and also on the international stage with England U21s. He has bagged 22 goals and 11 assists for the Cityzens' U21s side across matches.

However, it was the U21 European Championships earlier this summer where his stock truly rose. The Manchester-born attacking midfielder scored two goals and provided one assist in four games as England won the tournament.

Palmer then starred in Manchester City's UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla, scoring a superb equalizer in a 1-1 draw. Pep Guardiola's men then won the cup with a 5-4 win on penalties as the England youngster was named man of the match.

However, Guardiola admitted after the game that he was unsure about Palmer's future at the Etihad. He told TNT Sports:

“The opinion I had is he wanted to leave, but now I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t think a loan is going to happen. He’s going to stay or leave, but I think a loan is not going to happen. I understand he wants to be more active than the previous season."

Palmer featured 25 times across competitions for Manchester City last season but started just seven of those games. He scored one goal and provided an assist.

Chelsea will have to move quickly with the transfer window closing tomorrow (August 31). It appears that the English forward could be their final target to close out a hectic summer of business.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker heaped praise on Chelsea target Cole Palmer after UEFA Super Cup heroics

Palmer scored a slick header against Sevilla.

Palmer spared Manchester City's blushes in the Super Cup as it looked as though last season's treble winners would suffer defeat to Sevilla. However, his astute header in the 63rd minute meant the final headed to penalties.

The City youngster also bagged in the FA Community Shield just 10 days prior. His effort would ultimately be canceled out by Leandro Trossard as Arsenal went on to beat Guardiola's men at Wembley on penalties.

However, Palmer's teammate Kyle Walker gave a glowing verdict of the attacker while highlighting that he has a good squad around him. He told TNT Sports following the Super Cup triumph:

“Listen, this guy is incredible. And he’s got good players to learn off and probably the best manager in the world."

Walker advised Palmer to keep his feet on the ground and concentrate on adding more goals to his tally:

“He just needs to keep going and keep his feet on the floor, which he does really well and keep scoring the goals."

However, Chelsea's interest could prove too enticing for Palmer given he may expect more game time at Stamford Bridge. He will soon be eyeing a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of next year's European Championships.