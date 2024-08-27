Chelsea receive huge boost in Jadon Sancho pursuit, key detail could help the Blues beat Juventus to the Manchester United star: Reports

According to multiple reports, Chelsea look set to beat Juventus to the signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Blues are set to outdo the Old Lady of Turin by adding a crucial detail in their bid to sign the English winger, a swap deal.

Sancho joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of €85 million in the summer of 2021 and has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. The former Borussia Dortmund star has produced a disappointing return of 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the 20-time English champions.

As a result of his poor performances, the 24-year-old was sent out on loan to Dortmund last season after he fell out with manager, Erik Ten Hag. However, a permanent move failed to materialize and the English giants look keen to cut their losses on the player this summer.

The suggested swap deal could see the Old Trafford-based outfit finalize a like-for-like replacement and move Jadon Sancho on for a player with a better track record in the league, Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 29, is a tested Premier League option with goals and appearances for Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. His 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues could be enough to convince Manchester United that a deal for him is worth making.

Sterling has also been exiled from Enzo Maresca's team after being found surplus to requirements. The 82-cap England international will be keen to prove his doubters wrong and return to his best performances at another big English team.

Chelsea legend keen to see Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea legend, John Obi-Mikel is keen to see Manchester United winger, Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge if a deal can be arranged. The England international has emerged as a target of the west London club in recent days and could make the move down south from Manchester before the transfer window closes.

Speaking about the possibility of the England international making the switch on his ObiOne Podcast, the Nigerian said:

"If we can get him through the door at Chelsea, I’d be very, very happy. He’s a fantastic player. I think on that side of the pitch, we’re very strong. But listen, if we can get a player like Jadon, of course, you’d be happy to have him. If that happens, I’d be very happy."

Manchester United will be pleased at the abundance of suitors looking to sign Jadon Sancho. The winger has been poor for the Red Devils, who look set to cut their losses on him this window.

