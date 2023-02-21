Chelsea receive massive boost as star man close to renewing contract with the London club - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are close to agreeing a new deal with star midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman's current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

Kante and Chelsea have been discussing an extension for a while now and the Blues are finally confident of agreeing to a new deal.

Kante, 31, has been out of action due to injury since August. He is nearing a return to first-team action and is expected to return in March.

The 31-year-old has been a regular presence in midfield for the Blues since signing for the club in 2016. The former Leicester City star has made 262 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

He has won six trophies during his time as a Chelsea player: one UEFA Champions League, one Club World Cup, one Premier League title, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FA Cup.

In Kante's absence, the Blues have suffered significantly in midfield. Enzo Fernandez's January arrival, however, has been a massive plus for the team and pairing him alongside the Frenchman would go a long way towards solving the Blues' problems.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter claimed he will not lose faith in his methods

Chelsea's campaign this season has been nothing short of disastrous. The Blues haven't won any of their last five matches, losing their last two. Despite the barren run, manager Graham Potter claimed he will not lose belief in his methods.

Speaking after the most recent loss against Southampton, he said (via the Blues' official website):

"No, I do not [lose belief or faith in his methods]. I know it is football and sometimes this happens, I know my qualities. I know what I have done in my career, and I understand when results do not go your way you are open to criticism, and that is fair. This is the world we’re in. There is a transition and factors [to our results], but at the same time it is a motion, and the team is losing so you can understand. I am not stupid or naive, my job is to keep going and help the team through this tough period."

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League with 31 points from 23 games. They will return to action on February 26, in a Premier League clash away to Tottenham.

