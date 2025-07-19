Chelsea receive warning over inflated swap deals; could face ban from European football if financial breach happens again: Reports

UEFA has reportedly warned Chelsea and Aston Villa over inflated swap deals. The governing body are looking to crack down on methods being used by the clubs to balance out their financial statements.

According to The Times, Chelsea and Aston Villa are under the spotlight after they were fined by UEFA recently. They have been warned about heavier fines and a potential ban from European competitions in the future if they fail to comply.

The report comes just days after The Telegraph's Matt Law hinted on the London is Blue podcast that the two clubs could be involved in a swap deal soon. He claimed that any move from the Villa Park side for Nicolas Jackson could see the Blues sign Morgan Rogers too. He said:

"I'm not told by anyone at Chėlsea but I'm told by people on the outside that if Villa do go for Nicolas Jackson, it will immediately trigger a bid for Morgan Rogers from Chėlsea."

Chelsea and Aston Villa were also involved in two deals last summer. Ian Maatsen moved to Villa Park for £37.5 million, while Omari Kellyman moved the other way for £19 million. GOAL report that the deal could have been done as a player plus £18.5 million deal. However, the clubs opted to make it separate deals to benefit in the PSR calculations.

Moreover, to comply with PSR rules, Chelsea and Aston Villa have recently sold their Women's teams. The Blues also sold their hotels and are now the healthiest club in PSR calculations, per The Athletic.

Aston Villa star told not to join Chelsea by Emile Heskey

Emile Heskey spoke to BestBettingSites this week and urged Morgan Rogers not to leave Aston Villa. He believes that the reported move to Chelsea would not benefit him as he would be behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order. He believes that the move could come down to PSR issues.

Heskey said:

"I think he's ready. But it'd be interesting to see Chėlsea try to get him, because Villa don't really need to be selling their prize assets. But we keep coming back to PSR, and clubs will now always weigh up a good offer for their players, and selling Rogers might help them balance the books, and he's one of their most valuable players. I'm not sure where he'd fit in with Chėlsea right now, though, even if Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke go. He's going to be behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order."

The Sun reported that Aston Villa value Morgan Rogers at £80 million and are looking to keep hold of their star player.

