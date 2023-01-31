Chelsea receive worrying Enzo Fernandez transfer update after making record offer: Reports 

Benfica are doing everything in their power to retain Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez until the end of the season, according to Portuguese outlet Record. As per the report, the Portuguese outfit have rejected the Blues' latest bids.

Chelsea initially registered an interest in signing Enzo Fernandez at the start of January after the Argentine international's stellar World Cup campaign. The midfielder recorded a goal and an assist each at the tournament in Qatar.

The Blues' original move for Enzo Fernandez failed after negotiations broke down. Benfica manager Roger Schmidt accused Chelsea of being duplicitous in their dealings, pretending to be willing to pay the release clause. The German boss also slammed the club for their unprofessional actions while insisting Benfica do not want to sell their star midfielder.

Chelsea have now reignited their interest in the player and have reportedly made a whopping £105 million bid (via The Telegraph). If the potential transfer materializes, it would surpass Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish's British record transfer fee of £100 million.

As per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are desperate to finalize the transfer and are exponentially ramping up their efforts. Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali is reportedly playing a major role in the club's efforts to complete the deal.

However, the journalist also claimed that Benfica president Rui Costa reserves the final say and is yet to green-light the transfer. As per The Telegraph, the Blues are confident they can secure Enzo Fernandez's signature before the transfer deadline arrives.

"We cannot prevent it" - Benfica boss makes honest Enzo Fernandez admission amid Chelsea £105m bid

Benfica boss Schmidt has admitted that the club must be prepared for Enzo Fernandez to leave, given that the Blues are willing to pay his release clause. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“While the transfer windows are open, we have to be prepared for anything. We all know that there is this situation with Enzo, who has a release clause and, if there is a club that pays it, it is a lot of money, we cannot prevent it. If that happens, we will have to be prepared and find solutions."

He added:

“At the moment, Enzo is still our player and we’ll see what happens until the end of the market. When the transfer window closes I will be very happy, we will be able to focus completely again on playing in the best way until the end of the season.”

