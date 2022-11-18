Chelsea reignite interest in signing Barcelona attacker - Reports 

Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, as per SPORT.

The Blues were interested in signing Dembele, 25, with his contract expiring in June.

Reports claimed that Chelsea made a firm proposal to lure the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

However, Dembele put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Nou Camp, snubbing the west London giants in the process.

A €50 million release clause was inserted into the former Borussia Dortmund forward's contract.

Chelsea are looking to sign the French attacker when the clause comes into effect in 2023.

Dembele has found form under Xavi this season, bagging five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

He arrived in Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 for an astounding €140 million, making him the eighth most expensive signing of all time.

However, the Frenchman has endured a difficult time at the Nou Camp due to injury issues.

He has made 170 appearances throughout the five seasons with Barca, scoring 37 goals and providing 41 assists.

Chelsea's attackers have struggled for form this season, and a move for Dembele makes sense.

Raheem Sterling arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for €59 million, but his performances have dropped following a promising start.

The English attacker has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 19 appearances.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic have failed to make a significant impact since they arrived at the club.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to manage a side like Barcelona in the future

Tuchel wants another top job at a European heavyweight

According to BILD (via MadridXtra), former Chelsea coach Tuchel wants to manage the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus in the near future.

The German has been out of management since the Blues sacked him on 7 September following a woeful start to the season.

Tuchel led the west Londoners to Champions League glory in 2021 and guided the side to the FIFA World Club Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

However, defeats to Southampton, Leeds United, and Dynamo Zagreb would ultimately spell the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has Barca, Madrid or Juve's managerial job in his sights and believes a vacancy may become available in 2023.

Tuchel won 35 of 63 Premier League games while losing 11.

Barcelona seem happy with Xavi for now, as the Spaniard has propelled his side to the top spot in La Liga heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break.

However, the Blaugrana did exit from the UEFA Champions League at the group stages for the second consecutive season.

