Chelsea reignite talks to sign PL start after winning FIFA Club World Cup - Reports

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Alejandro Garnacho, according to TBR Football. The Blues won the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend, defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final at the MetLife Stadium.

Ad

The London giants have already signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens to strengthen their attack this summer. Talented Brazilian forward Estevao is all set to join Enzo Maresca's roster as well, but that hasn't stopped the club from eyeing further reinforcements.

Chelsea have had their eyes on Alejandro Garnacho for a while and were also linked with the player in January this year. While the Argentinean ended up staying at Manchester United, he is expected to leave after a reported fallout with Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Trending

The 21-year-old registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games for the Red Devils last season. His entourage is already working to secure him a move away from Old Trafford before the start of the new season.

Garnacho would prefer to stay in the Premier League, and Stamford Bridge could be a possible destination. The Blues are already in touch with the Argentinean's camp as they look for a replacement for Noni Madueke, who is reportedly on his way to Arsenal. The report adds that Aston Villa are also in the race, although Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit of Garnacho.

Ad

Can Chelsea secure the services of Mike Maignan this summer?

Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey added that Enzo Maresca wants a new goalkeeper this summer.

Ad

"Max Allegri has talked about Mike Maignan staying on as captain, but that has little impact on the situation as he’s yet to sign a new contract yet, meaning he has one year left on his current deal. Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the Maignan situation," said Bailey.

He continued:

“We understand that he would like to go to Chelsea. Robert Sanchez was told earlier in the summer that he can go and they offered him to West Ham as part of the Mohammed Kudus deal."

Ad

He concluded:

“Enzo Maresca has made it very clear that he wants a new number one. He doesn’t like any of the current options. So yeah, we haven’t heard the end of Mike Maignan to Chelsea this summer, that’s for sure."

Maignan registered 15 clean sheets from 53 games for AC Milan last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More