Chelsea reject loan bid for forward - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a season-long loan bid for winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.

Ziyech, who has three years left on his current deal, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Since arriving from Ajax for an initial fee of €40 million in the summer of 2020, the 29-year-old has failed to cement his place as a first-team starter.

An agile technician with a keen eye for a pass, the left-footed Moroccan has been a shadow of himself in London over the past two seasons. The former Twente attacker has registered just 14 goals and 10 assists in 85 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

According to De Telegraaf, both Chelsea and Ziyech have indicated that a temporary move back to Ajax is off the cards in the final days of the summer window. The report also added that the chances of potential €25 million permanent transfer are minuscule.

Ziyech, who spent four seasons in Amsterdam between 2016 and 2020, helped Ajax lift three trophies during his successful stint at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Overall, he contributed a whopping 130 goal contributions in 165 games for the Eredivisie giants.

As per the aforementioned report, Ajax are also monitoring the situation of Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos. The La Liga outfit have reportedly offered the player to the Alfred Schreuder-coached side for €15 million but it remains to be seen if a potential deal will go through.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have permanently parted ways with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater, Matt Miazga, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter this summer. Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr have also secured loan deals away from the club.

Craig Burley criticises Hakim Ziyech after Chelsea's defeat against Southampton

Speaking on ESPN (via Metro), former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley slammed Hakim Ziyech and three other Blues players for their performances in their team's recent 2-1 loss at Southampton. He said:

"[Timo Werner] couldn't cut it in England, and [Kai] Havertz is the same. [Mason] Mount's not playing well. They'll all been crying about [Christian] Pulisic after that. It's up to these players to do it."

He continued:

"Ziyech, he's lightweight. When he came in under [former manager Frank] Lampard we were all worried because he looked injury-prone and weak. These players are all worth millions. The manager needs to sort it out."

Chelsea, who are currently eighth in the Premier League standings, have seven points from five games. The club will next face city rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 3).

