Chelsea reject surprise loan move from AC Milan - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a loan proposal from AC Milan for defender Benoit Badiashile.

According to Tuttomercato, the Blues have rebuffed Milan's attempts to sign Badiashile on loan with the obligation to buy. The Frenchman is viewed as an important member of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Badiashile, 22, has made three appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He's helped his side keep one clean sheet but has dealt with several fitness issues.

The young center-back joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in January for a reported £35 million. He's regarded as one of Europe's most promising defenders and is expected to be a regular member of Didier Deschamps' France soon.

Milan have done business with the west Londoners recently, bringing Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the San Siro in the summer. The two European giants hold a good relationship with regards to transfer business.

The Rossenerri are also showing an interest in Malang Sarr. Calciomercato reports that Chelsea would be more open to parting ways with Badiashile's teammate who's yet to make a single appearance this season.

Badiashile signed a seven-year deal when he arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier this year. He's competing with the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill for a starting berth under Pochettino.

Chelsea could miss out on Napoli's Victor Osimhen as he looks set to extend his contract

Victor Osimhen has been linked with the west London giants.

Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a new striker in January and one name that has been mooted is Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian frontman is one of Europe's most prolific frontmen, scoring six goals in 12 games across competitions.

Osimhen, 24, was Serie A's top scorer last season, hitting 26 goals in 31 games. He was vital as Gli Azzurri won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Thus, it stands to reason Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Osimhen's situation. But, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested the Nigeria international is close to extending his stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (via GOAL):

"For Osimhen we are at the signing stage which had been pending since the summer."

Napoli rejected a staggering €140 million offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer, per Sky Sports. He has two years left on his contract with the Naples outfit and has been with the club since 2020.