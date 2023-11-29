"I think he could go" - Journalist provides positive transfer update on Chelsea's pursuit of superstar striker

Italian journalist Ana Quiles has given her verdict on Chelsea's chances of signing Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian frontman is linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his frontline. A potential January move for Osimhen has been mooted.

Quiles has discussed Chelsea's potential swoop for the 24-year-old and wouldn't be surprised to see him leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. She said (via Sports Witness):

"Victor Osimhen away in January? (Aurelio de Laurentiis) has already missed a great opportunity to let him leave for important sums, it would be the second time if Chelsea’s offer arrives in January. I think he could go if there’s an offer."

Napoli rejected a jaw-dropping €140 million bid from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer, per Football Italia. Osimhen also snubbed a €60 million per season salary proposal from the Saudi outfit.

Chelsea were also among the side's linked with a move for Osimhen in the summer but he stayed in Naples. He's been prolific form, bagging six goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

Osimhen won Serie A's Golden Boot last season, with 26 goals in 32 games. Many feel the west Londoners lack a proven goalscorer and the Nigeria international fits the bill.

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as he closes in on new contract

Lautaro Martinez looks set to stay at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has been another striker on Chelsea's radar. The Argentine was appointed the Nerazzurri's captain in the summer and has been one of Europe's most highly-regarded forwards for several years.

Martinez has reportedly garnered interest from both the west London giants and Manchester United, per 90min. But, the Argentina international is ready to sign a new deal with Inter. His current deal expires in June 2026.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to the season, with 15 goals in 17 games across competitions. He was part of Simone Inzaghi's side that won the Coppa Italia last season.

Inter's CEO Beppe Marotta has insisted that Martinez wants to extend his stay at the San Siro. He said (via the source above):

"Lautaro has stated on several occasions that he wants to be here for a long time. He's a player we want to be at the centre of our project for both the present and the future."

Thus, Pochettino may now put his full focus on trying to sign Osimhen. They have also been linked with a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney but he could be set to extend his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.