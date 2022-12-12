Chelsea rejected Barcelona approach to sign 29-year-old Blues attacker back in 2021: Reports

Chelsea rejected Barcelona's approach to sign Morrocan winger Hakim Ziyech in 2021.

Ziyech, 29, is enjoying a fantastic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar with Morocco.

The Blues attacker scored one goal and provided an assist as Walid Regragui's side made it to the tournament's semi-finals.

However, Ziyech's situation at Chelsea starkly contrasts the phenomenal displays he is conjuring up on the international stage.

He has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since joining from Ajax in 2020 for €40 million.

Ziyech has made nine appearances across competitions this season, with only two in the starting lineup.

The Moroccan seems eager to leave west London and reignite his stagnating club career.

However, the winger could already have been playing elsewhere if Chelsea had accepted Barcelona's proposal in 2021.

According to Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo, the Catalan giants were interested in bringing Ziyech to the Nou Camp in the summer of that year.

Then-Barca boss Ronald Koeman met with Ziyech's representatives, and the player was willing to join the La Liga club.

Barcelona proposed a deal, but Chelsea rejected their approach.

This was likely much to the bemusement of Ziyech, who continues to struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge.

He has made 92 appearances throughout two and a half seasons, scoring 14 goals and contributing 10 assists.

Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Blues fan favorite Kante may head to the Nou Camp

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are holding talks with Kante, 31, over a move to the Nou Camp next summer.

A pre-contract agreement is practically in place for the Frenchman to head to Barca as he enters the final months of his contract with the Blues.

Kante has been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Leicester City for €35.8 million in 2016.

The defensive midfielder has been a huge hit, making 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and providing 15 assists.

He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.

However, injury issues have taken hold in recent times.

Kante has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since August, making just two appearances this season.

It seems that Graham Potter's side are not keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge amidst his injury struggles.

However, the Blaugrana are keen to take him to La Liga and have him be the possible replacement for Sergi Busquets.

The veteran Spaniard is also in the final months of his contract and is creeping toward the exit door.

