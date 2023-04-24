Chelsea could 'rekindle interest' in Neymar with one other Premier League club also interested in PSG superstar: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly reignite their interest in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Neymar this summer. However, the Blues are set to face competition from an unnamed Premier League side for the PSG star.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to reshuffle the squad and is ready to part ways with Neymar. He is prepared to accept any good offer for the Brazilian, with the Blues thinking of making another approach.

Chelsea showed interest last summer when Thomas Tuchel was in charge at the club. The Blues were linked with the former Barcelona star again earlier this year after Todd Boehly was spotted at a PSG game.

Another unnamed Premier League side are keeping tabs on Neymar's situation and are ready to pounce if the chance comes.

Neymar has been out of action since February after he was ruled out of the season following an ankle injury.

Rothen wants PSG to get rid of two players before Chelsea target Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain winger Jerome Rothen has always been highly critical of Neymar but wants the club to sell two players before shipping the Brazilian. He wants them to sell Marco Verratti and Marquinhos first in the summer, and not the Chelsea target.

"Getting [Neymar] to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some. A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of the contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos at the end of the contract too. Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible."

He added:

"Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when I say that because he's your captain. But these guys symbolize the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are also set to leave PSG this summer as their respective contracts expire after this season.

