Chelsea remain interested in defender who impressed at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Chelsea might add to their defensive reinforcements with Josip Juranovic reportedly having already been offered to them in the January transfer window.

The Premier League giants are interested in signing the Croatian, who impressed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as cover for Reece James. Their early interest came after James suffered another injury in the team's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth on December 27.

It was the Englishman's first competitive game after returning from an injury.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Chelsea are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic Chelsea are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic 🔵https://t.co/MaCuTTy7Ga

The Blues have been very busy in the transfer window this season, spending around €500 million, including last summer's window.

With James struggling with regular injuries, manager Graham Potter has been forced to play players out of position. Juranovic could serve as a reliable backup option. The Celtic man was reliable for Croatia in the World Cup, playing all the minutes except for the third-place playoff match.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail spoke on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea podcast, reporting that Juranovic was offered to Chelsea earlier this January. While he has over three years left on his contract, Celtic are reportedly happy to let the player go. They have already signed Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston, who could be his replacement.

Juranovic, 27, has played 53 games for Celtic, contributing six goals and three assists.

Owner Todd Boehly has already brought in Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth €100 million. They also signed Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid this window.

The west London side have also signed David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and Benoit Badiashile.

The Blues have also closed a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke for around €35 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Graham Potter provides injury update on two Chelsea stars ahead of Liverpool clash

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell returned to training this week.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed that neither Reece James nor Ben Chilwell will feature in the team's upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool. The pair returned to training this week following injuries but will not play a role in Saturday's (January 21) game.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



absolutechelsea.com/james-chilwell… Reece James and Ben Chilwell aren't ready to return for #Chelsea this weekend against Liverpool, Graham Potter has confirmed. Reece James and Ben Chilwell aren't ready to return for #Chelsea this weekend against Liverpool, Graham Potter has confirmed. absolutechelsea.com/james-chilwell…

Speaking to the press, Potter said:

"I would say no. Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] was on the bench in the last match – but only to be on the bench essentially. He is a lot closer now so can play some minutes. The boys are progressing well. Reece [James] has joined team training but won’t be involved at the weekend. Same for Ben Chilwell. Everybody else is pretty much where we were.”

Chilwell went down with a hamstring injury in the Blues' clash against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in November. James suffered a setback against Bournemouth in the Premier League in December. Both players are expected to be back by February.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes