Chelsea remain serious about signing 27-year-old Serie A star even after Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly still setting their sights on Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment.

According to InterLive.it (via Sports Witness), the Blues have been impressed by Onana's performances in the Champions League this season. The Inter shot-stopper could win the competition as his side face Manchester City in the final (June 10).

Onana could be viewed as the goalkeeper of the tournament thus far, he has kept eight clean sheets and conceded just 10 goals in 12 games. That adds to 19 clean sheets in 40 games across competitions.

Chelsea are reportedly getting serious with their intentions to sign Onana. They held an interest in the Cameroonian before Pochettino's arrival and they may now make an offer.

The report claims that the Premier League club could make a proposal that the Nerrazzurri will find hard to turn down. The Inter hierarchy don't want to sell the goalkeeper but an offer of around €40-45 million could lead to a sale.

Simonze Inzaghi's side already have a replacement in mind if Onana does depart. They will reportedly turn to Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario if they are forced to make a change their goalkeeper.

Chelsea's interest stems from uncertainty over the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. The goalkeeping duo both endured disappointing seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa replaced Mendy as the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper but the Spaniard wasn't overly impressive. Meanwhile, Mendy has experienced a fall from grace after winning UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2021.

Real Madrid could reignite interest in Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Havertz may be an option for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid reportedly have Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz on their list of potential replacements for Karim Benzema. The latter's future with Los Blancos is uncertain as his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Benzema has received an astronomical from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. He is set to announce his decision over whether he will be staying or not when Madrid's season concludes.

Marca reports that Havertz is one forward that features on Carlo Ancelotti's side's shortlist if Benzema does depart. Los Merengues held an interest in the German in 2020 when he joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen.

Madrid may now recommence their pursuit of Havertz if Benzema does head out of the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old forward has struggled for form this season, scoring nine goals in 47 games. He has three years remaining on his contract with the west Londoners.

