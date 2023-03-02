Chelsea renew interest in sought-after defender and aim to complete transfer quickly to avoid paying £97m release clause: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The Blues are looking to add more defenders to the squad in the summer and jump the queue before his release clause comes into effect.

As per a report in The Times, Gvardiol is back on Chelsea's radar despite them signing Benoit Badiashile in the January window. The Frenchman has done well at Stamford Bridge alongside Thiago Silva, but Graham Potter's side want more.

Gvardiol has a £97 million release clause coming into effect in 2024, but Chelsea are unwilling to wait. They want to sign the defender in the summer and are reportedly ready to negotiate with the Bundesliga side.

The Blues tried to sign him last summer when Thomas Tuchel was in charge, but the defender ended up signing a new deal. He spoke about the interest and said:

"They [Chelsea] did not give up, but it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it's okay, there's still plenty of time, we'll see. I'm not in a hurry. I'm in Leipzig, we still have six months to finish the season properly and to win something. And then we will look further to the future."

Chelsea target wants to play in the Premier League

Josko Gvardiol has admitted that he wishes to play in the Premier League. The Chelsea target is a Liverpool fan and has been linked with a move to Anfield too.

He spoke to The Times earlier this season and said:

"[Marcelo] Bielsa was the coach, and I don't know if you know this but my goal in my career is to play in the Premier League. I didn't speak with Bielsa but of course he sends a few people and they came to Zagreb."

He added:

"I met these guys and they show me it was something like a plan how they see me in their style of football. I mean, when they presented it everything looked good and you could maybe see yourself there in that moment. I knew that I needed to take a few steps more before I get to [the Premier League] one day. At the end Leipzig is a really good club and I feel good here."

Jurgen Klopp has been reportedly closely following the defender, but the Reds are focused on rebuilding their midfield this summer.

