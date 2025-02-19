Chelsea reveals transfer fee they're willing to accept for sale of Renato Veiga in the summer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly informed Serie A giants Juventus of their asking price for defender Renato Veiga ahead of a possible summer move. The Portugal international joined the Italian outfit on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window and has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Italy.

Renato Veiga made it clear to Chelsea in January that he wanted to feature regularly at centre-back, his preferred position, and was open to moving elsewhere. The Blues received offers from a handful of clubs but reached an agreement with Juventus, who agreed to pay around €5 million for the 21-year-old.

Calciomercato reports that Chelsea have now revealed to Juventus that they will be open to selling the former FC Basel man for €30 million. The report indicates that both clubs will soon commence talks over the possibility of a permanent transfer for the youngster.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has been hugely impressed with the performances of Veiga in defence, with the youngster starting four games for the Bianconeri. The Italian side have won all four games with Veiga at the back, with the versatile youngster showing his quality as a centre-back.

The Blues previously planned for Renato Veiga to return in June ahead of their FIFA Club World Cups campaign in the USA. They are now prepared to allow the defender to move permanently for more than double the €14 million they paid to FC Basel last summer.

Juventus will try to negotiate a season-long loan for Veiga that will include an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2025-26 season. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has indicated in the past that he rates Veiga very highly and may play a role in shaping the youngster's future.

Chelsea prepared to pay mammoth sum for Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to sanction a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Blues are set to make a move to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and have several names on their shortlist.

Nigeria international Boniface was close to leaving Germany for Saudi Arabia as he agreed terms with Al-Nassr in the January transfer window before they pulled out of the deal. The Blues are reportedly prepared to take on the 24-year-old in the summer and are willing to pay up to €70 million for his signature.

Victor Boniface was voted the Rookie of the Year in the 2023-24 season as he helped Bayer Leverkusen claim the Bundesliga title without facing a single defeat. The striker has scored seven goals in 12 league appearances this season despite missing a couple of months through injury, indicating his quality.

