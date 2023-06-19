Chelsea's London rivals consider making a late move for Blues target Nicolas Jackson - Reports

North London giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move for Chelsea target and Villarreal attacker Nicolas Jackson.

According to English outlet The Sun (via Fichajes.net), Chelsea’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to officially take charge on July 1, wants the club to sign Jackson. Jackson has a £34 million release clause in his contract, and Pochettino is reportedly pushing the West Londoners to pay it. Chelsea, however, are not the only team interested in the 21-year-old striker, with Spurs also keeping tabs on him.

It has been claimed that Spurs are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season and Jackson is a person of interest. They are studying the possibility of making a formal offer, which could be close to the young attacker’s release clause, and stealing him away under their London rivals’ noses.

Jackson, who has won one cap with the Senegal senior football team, enjoyed a stellar campaign in Villarreal’s colors in the 2022-23 season. In 38 games across competitions, he recorded 13 goals and five assists. His contract with the Yellow Submarine expires at the end of June 2026.

Chelsea to sell three first-team players to Saudi Arabian clubs

Renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Chelsea are looking to offload three of their first-team players to Saudi Arabia this summer. N’Golo Kante, who will become a free agent on June 30, has already agreed to join Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad.

As per Di Marzio, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could depart the club this summer. The Senegalese, who has slipped below Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order, is being strongly linked with a move to Al-Ahli. His compatriot, Kalidou Koulibaly, could also leave west London for Saudi Arabia, with him being touted to join Al-Hilal. Lastly, there is Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, who is being courted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Although potential salaries have not been revealed, it is believed that all three players would enjoy significant pay bumps.

Ziyech and Mendy both have two years remaining on their contracts, while Koulibaly, who joined the club last summer, has three. It will be interesting to see how much the Stamford Bridge outfit demand for the three players’ services this summer.

Poll : 0 votes